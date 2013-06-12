FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady after losing streak
June 12, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

European shares steady after losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Wednesday after two straight sessions of losses, although traders saw little room for gains in the near-term due to mounting concerns that central bank support for markets was turning more cautious.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,179.50 points in early session trading after having fallen to six-week lows on Tuesday, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also recovered to rise 0.1 percent to 2,684.97 points.

The FTSEurofirst 300 remains up by 4 percent since the start of 2013, despite having fallen some 6 percent from a 2013 peak of 1,258.09 points in late May.

Hendrik Klein, head of high-frequency trading and investment firm Da Vinci Invest AG, said he remained bullish on equities over the longer-term but was more cautious in the near-term, due to the uncertainty over future central bank monetary policy.

“I‘m still long-term bullish but in the near term, I‘m more on the short side,” he said.

