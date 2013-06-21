European shares edge higher, steadying after rout

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, steadying after the previous session’s hefty falls on the prospect of diminished stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though traders were braced for a choppy ride in the medium term.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,146.29 by 0701 GMT, having slid 3.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in 19 months after the Fed said late on Wednesday a stronger U.S. economy meant it would likely reduce its asset purchases this year.

Central bank stimulus measures had helped bloat European markets to five-year highs in 2013 despite a shrinking domestic economy and falling earnings expectations, but the threat of withdrawal has knocked the index around 9 percent since mid-May.

“The fear is... setting in with a lot of cutting of bullish positions. The most likely scenario is that rallies will be sold so I would be very careful buying the dip,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.