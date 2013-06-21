FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge higher, steadying after rout
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

European shares edge higher, steadying after rout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, steadying after the previous session’s hefty falls on the prospect of diminished stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, though traders were braced for a choppy ride in the medium term.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,146.29 by 0701 GMT, having slid 3.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in 19 months after the Fed said late on Wednesday a stronger U.S. economy meant it would likely reduce its asset purchases this year.

Central bank stimulus measures had helped bloat European markets to five-year highs in 2013 despite a shrinking domestic economy and falling earnings expectations, but the threat of withdrawal has knocked the index around 9 percent since mid-May.

“The fear is... setting in with a lot of cutting of bullish positions. The most likely scenario is that rallies will be sold so I would be very careful buying the dip,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.