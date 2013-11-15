FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady near 5-year highs as Vivendi rises
November 15, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

European shares steady near 5-year highs as Vivendi rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, Euro STOXX 50 slips 0.2 pct
    * Vivendi rises after Q3 numbers
    * Stock market rally seen on track, helped by central banks

    By Sudip Kar-Gupta
    LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Leading European shares steadied
near five-year highs on Friday buoyed by media group Vivendi
, with expectations of a further dose of accommodative
central bank policies tipped to keep the year's equity rally on
track.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose
to a five-year high of 1,316.42 points earlier this month, was
flat at 1,294.41 in early session trading. The euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to
3,049.42 points. 
    The indexes are up 14 and 16 percent, respectively, this
year.
    French media and telecoms conglomerate Vivendi topped the
FTSEurofirst 300's leaderboard with a 2.9 percent rise after
third quarter sales and earnings beat forecasts and it said a
plan to hive off its SFR telecoms unit was making progress.
 
    Overall, third quarter results in Europe have been mixed.
    According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 51 percent of
companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index have
beaten or met expectations and 49 percent missed them.
    But markets have gained steady support from the easy
monetary policies that the world's major central banks have
adopted and largely stuck with.
    The European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to a
record low of 0.25 percent, and on Thursday the designated new
head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, robustly
defended its steps to spur growth. 
    Knight Capital Group strategist Ioan Smith said Yellen's
position would enable the equity market rally to stay on track,
although he added that some traders would look to start selling
off equities to book a profit on the year's gains.
    "The Yellen-inspired risk-on theme looks likely to prevail,"
said Smith.
    "One thing we should also be mindful of, though, is that a
lot of people will start closing books into year end at the end
of this month. If you've got decent outperformance no point
chasing here for some small gains so momentum may start to wane
as we get closer to Nov. 30," he added.

