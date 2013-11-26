FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European equities down as Remy warning hits drinks sector
November 26, 2013

European equities down as Remy warning hits drinks sector

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower in early trading on Tuesday, retreating from a one-week high hit the previous session, with Remy Cointreau leading the food and beverages sector lower after issuing a profit warning.

Shares in the French spirits group fell more than 7 percent after warning of a double-digit decline in full-year operating profit because of a slowdown in China.

The STOXX Europe 600 food and beverages index fell 0.7 percent, the top sectoral decliner, and put pressure on the wider market.

At 0809 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,301.07 points after closing 0.4 percent higher in the previous session.

