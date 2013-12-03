FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge lower, miners slip
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

European shares edge lower, miners slip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Tuesday, with miners tracking a decline in metals prices and concerns that the Federal Reserve could start reducing its stimulus sooner than expected.

However, analysts said that losses in equity prices were likely to be limited as an improving economic outlook could broadly offset any negative impact of a cut in the Fed’s bond buying operations.

“Speculations that the Fed could start trimming its stimulus in December shouldn’t stress equities excessively,” Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.

“The environment of a fairly good economic recovery is intact and that helps earnings estimates for the next year, which is a prerequisite for further gains in equities.”

U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2-year high in November, while construction spending increased solidly in October, indicating the economy was gaining strength despite some fiscal headwinds.

The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index fell 0.7 percent, the top sectoral decliner, as key metals prices fell 0.2 to 0.5 percent.

At 0808 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,299.25 points after falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.