European shares inch lower early on; TNT rises
March 19, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

European shares inch lower early on; TNT rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - European stocks edged down in early trade on Monday, slipping from 8-month highs hit last week as investors sought further signs the economies of Europe and the United States are improving before chasing the market’s brisk 2-month rally.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,105.61 points.

“We’re getting very close to a period of consolidation and retracement. The DAX has hit its target in the zone of 7,150 points, while others indices have an upside potential of less than 2 percent before they enter in a phase of consolidation,” Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.

TNT rose 1.7 percent after United Parcel Service agreed to pay an increased 5.2 billion euros ($6.85 billion) for its Dutch rival.

