European shares extend recovery rally
April 25, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

European shares extend recovery rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - European stocks climbed in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s tentative recovery from three-month lows, as forecast-beating corporate results soothed investors’ worries over the earnings season.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,035.55 points, with tech shares pacing the gains, boosted by upbeat results from mobile network gear maker Ericsson, up 3.2 percent, as well as from Apple, up nearly 10 percent in Frankfurt .

But despite the two-day rebound, David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities, remains skeptical about the market’s direction in the next few days.

“We’ve moved to the sidelines, to let the market slip towards December lows, at which point it will be time to start buying again,” he said.

