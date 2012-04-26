FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares supported by earnings
April 26, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

European shares supported by earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - European equities were supported by a crop of strong corporate earnings on Thursday, but ongoing political uncertainty in the region kept and a mixed performance in the financial sector kept a lid on gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,043.24 points by 0711 GMT.

Forecast-beating results bolstered energy major Shell and truck maker Volvo.

“There are concerns arising - economic concerns, political concerns - but for now the overall momentum in company earnings and in the global economy should be an offsetting factor,” Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.

