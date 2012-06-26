Utilities help Europe shares rally after sell-off

* FTSEurofirst rises 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct

* FTSEurofirst recovers after worst 1-day fall in 3 weeks on Mon.

* Utility stocks among best performers, RWE and E.ON up 2 pct

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a rise in heavyweight utility stocks, although traders and investors said any rally following a sharp three-session sell-off would be short-lived due to persistent worries over Europe’s debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.3 percent to 989.38 points, recovering slightly after suffering its biggest one-day fall in more than three weeks on Monday.

The Euro STOXX 50 gained by 0.4 percent to 2,138.48 points.

Utility companies were among the best performers, with the STOXX 600 European utility index rising 1.1 percent. Germany’s E.ON and RWE topped the Euro STOXX 50 leaderboard, with both rising more than 2 percent.

The utility sector tends to perform well in times of market uncertainty since the companies’ strong cash-flow and typically strong dividend yields offer investors an element of protection.

However, traders said the broader market rally could soon end due to the ongoing uncertainty over Europe’s debt crisis.

“I don’t think it will last. There’s still too much uncertainty out there. All the European markets are looking a little bit oversold, but we would still be looking to sell into any strength,” said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.

THIN EQUITY TRADING VOLUMES

Volumes were well below average, indicating investors’ unwillingness to get back into equities while the outcome to Europe’s debt crisis remained unclear.

Trading volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 index were at 13 percent of their average 90-day volume, and at around 20 percent of the average 90-day volume for the Euro STOXX 50 index.

European leaders are set to discuss a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund as part of efforts to tackle a worsening debt crisis at the two-day summit which starts on Thursday.

Late on Monday, credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and Cyprus said it was applying to Brussels for a bailout.

Traders said the Spanish bank downgrade had already been widely anticipated, but the bailout of Cyprus - while relatively small in the context of bigger bailout deals in Greece and Spain - highlighted the tough European economic backdrop.

“People are looking to trade on any bounce in the market rather than position themselves on the long-side. Overall, the bias remains towards the downside on European equities,” said Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd.

The Euro STOXX 50 index has fallen around 4 percent since reaching a peak of around 2,230 points last Thursday, retracing more than 50 percent of a recovery rally started in early June.

The index’s next support level is at 2,120 points, which represents the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of this month’s rally. On the upside, the index’s next resistance level is at 2,141 points, the 50 percent retracement of the rally.

The benchmark is on track to post a loss of 14 percent for the second quarter, its worst quarterly performance since last year’s third quarter.