FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rising auto stocks help lift European shares
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Rising auto stocks help lift European shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - European shares rose for the third consecutive day, helped by firmer automobile stocks, although traders said any gains would be limited due to uncertainty over the outcome of the latest European Union summit on the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,002.24 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index rose by 0.3 percent.

“We’ve found a base and we’ve rallied from it but it all looks very tentative and temporary. I wouldn’t chase it too much higher from here,” said Darren Sinden, senior sales trader at Silverwind Securities.

The STOXX European auto sector rose around 1 percent, with Germany’s Daimler up 1.8 percent after Daimler’s truck division said it was looking to achieve 1.6 billion euros in cost savings and revenue benefits from 2013.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.