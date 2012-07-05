FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares tread water ahead of ECB
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

European shares tread water ahead of ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - European shares opened little changed on Thursday as investors paused for breath after recent hefty gains ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting.

The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates to a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday to support the region’s frail economy.

“The majority of economists are expecting an ECB rate cut today, but the market has rallied almost 10 percent over the past ten days so one would expect a lot of the good news to be priced in by now,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was trading flat at 1,045.36 at 0700 GMT, having closed down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, halting a sharp three-day rally, in very light trading volumes as U.S. markets remained closed for a holiday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.