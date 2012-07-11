FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Growth concerns hit European stocks; Burberry falls
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Growth concerns hit European stocks; Burberry falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday as concerns around global growth weighed on cyclical shares including basic resources and autos.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.6 percent at 1,033.34 points, largely reversing the previous session’s gains, while the Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 2,230.63 points.

After a clutch of weak corporate earnings from the United States, luxury goods maker Burberry led regional fallers after posting a slowdown in sales growth.

Sectorally, the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources were among the worst hit, down 0.9 percent, while autos fell 1.1 percent.

“It’s not a healthy environment. An economic environment based on low interest rates and quantitative easing is not sustainable,” said Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.