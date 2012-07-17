FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares inch higher, eye Bernanke
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

European shares inch higher, eye Bernanke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - European shares made fragile gains early on Tuesday but kept within their tight short-term range, in case recent weak U.S. economic data prompts the Federal Reserve to give fresh clues about further stimulus later in the session.

The FTSEurofirst was up 0.90 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1044.61, adding to the previous session’s 0.1 percent rise as the index remained stubbornly within its range between 1,030 and 1,050.

“Until we get a clearer outlook on key economies (markets, we) are going to go nowhere fast,” Richard Jeffrey, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital Management, said.

“I think people are going to be tempted to be more defensive in this sort of environment and the key call will be when to take on more risk and that will be later on this summer,” he said

Risk appetite could improve should Fed chairman Ben Bernanke, following weak U.S. retail sales data and a cut in the International Monetary Fund’s global growth forecast, give clearer hints on the potential for more U.S. monetary stimulus when a two-day Congressional testimony starts on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.