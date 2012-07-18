FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Upbeat results buoy European shares
July 18, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Upbeat results buoy European shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - European shares traded a touch higher early on Wednesday as investors took courage from a batch of strong earnings reports by European companies.

Leading Nordic bank Nordea rose 2.5 percent after unveiling better-than-expected results, although it warned slower economic growth in the region due to Europe’s debt crisis was affecting business.

The world’s largest chip equipment maker, ASML, and Norwegian fertiliser company Yara International also reported estimate-beating figures.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent to 1044.68 points at 0705 GMT, keeping within a 2.5 percent trading range in which it has been trapped since coming off a two-month high on July 5.

“Earnings look all right but they generally come with a guarded outlook,” Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets, said.

“The market will continue to trade in a tight range this summer unless something catastrophic happens and the Fed has to intervene. People are reluctant to short the market because they’re afraid they’ll be burned by QE.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
