FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Upbeat earnings push European shares to 11-wk high
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

Upbeat earnings push European shares to 11-wk high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - European shares climbed to an 11-week high on Thursday and were on track for a seventh straight week of gains as upbeat earnings from companies such as Electrolux raised investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,056.80 points after rising to a high of 1,056.99, the highest since early May.

“There have been some good company results, which have lifted sentiment. But I don’t think investors have been complacent as the euro zone situation is still in the background,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“People should generally look at the defensive sectors as their core portfolio holdings, and selectively add some cyclical sectors to gain from any strong rally.”

Home appliances maker Electrolux rose 5.3 percent after its quarterly earnings topped forecasts. AkzoNobel NV , the world’s largest paints maker and owner of the Dulux brand, was up 3.4 percent after it also beat expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.