FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend gains on stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 7:12 AM / 5 years ago

European shares extend gains on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose for the second consecutive day on Friday, as renewed hopes of fresh stimulus measures from world authorities drove equity markets higher.

The FTSEurofirst rose 0.1 percent to 1,045.12 points, adding to a 2.4 percent gain made on Thursday. The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.59 percent to 2,252.64 points.

Markets had rallied on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi pledged to take all necessary steps to protect the euro zone from collapse.

The rebound by European shares on Thursday followed a fall of more than 4 percent in the FTSE EuroFirst over the previous four trading sessions, and the index could still end the week in negative territory after seven straight weeks of advances.

Bastion Capital’s head of equities Adrian Slack said the stock market rally still had the potential to peter out soon, as European leaders have previously disagreed on the details of how to help the region’s financial markets.

“I‘m still a seller into the rally. He’s (Draghi) got to do it within the framework of the European Union, and it hasn’t worked so far,” said Slack.

Slack said he would look to sell the Euro STOXX 50 index at 2,322 points, and Germany’s DAX at 6,780 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.