European shares inch higher ahead of Fed, ECB

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - European stocks edged up early on Wednesday, bolstered by a string of strong corporate results ahead of policy decisions by U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank which some expect to result in fresh stimulus to support their economies.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,065.85 points.

Financial markets are looking for a clear policy response from the ECB at its meeting on Thursday, with some investors seeing the central bank re-starting its government bond buying programme to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

“(ECB President Mario) Draghi’s credibility is really on the line this time, and the central bank has to come up with strong measures,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

“We’re ‘long’ equities, with a bit (of) hedging as protection, and we’re ready to cut all the hedging when we get confirmation that the ECB is to act decisively.”

Banking stocks gained ground, with BNP Paribas up 3.1 percent and UniCredit up 1.8 percent.