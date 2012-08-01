FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares inch higher ahead of Fed, ECB
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

European shares inch higher ahead of Fed, ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - European stocks edged up early on Wednesday, bolstered by a string of strong corporate results ahead of policy decisions by U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank which some expect to result in fresh stimulus to support their economies.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,065.85 points.

Financial markets are looking for a clear policy response from the ECB at its meeting on Thursday, with some investors seeing the central bank re-starting its government bond buying programme to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

“(ECB President Mario) Draghi’s credibility is really on the line this time, and the central bank has to come up with strong measures,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

“We’re ‘long’ equities, with a bit (of) hedging as protection, and we’re ready to cut all the hedging when we get confirmation that the ECB is to act decisively.”

Banking stocks gained ground, with BNP Paribas up 3.1 percent and UniCredit up 1.8 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.