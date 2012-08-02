FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge up ahead of key ECB meeting
August 2, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

European shares edge up ahead of key ECB meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday ahead of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, which traders say must result in fresh stimulus measures to fight the region’s sovereign debt crisis if equity markets are to avoid a sharp retreat.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,070 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index was roughly flat at 2,334.09 points.

Equity markets rallied last week following a renewed pledge from ECB chief Mario Draghi to do whatever it takes to save the currency bloc from the effects of the sovereign debt crisis.

“The market’s gone up on talk from European leaders, but it comes down as to whether or not we see any action,” said Darren Easton, director of trading at London-based Logic Investments.

