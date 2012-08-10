FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares retreat on weak Chinese data
August 10, 2012

European shares retreat on weak Chinese data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, after a five-day winning streak, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data caused equity markets to retreat from levels that were close to their 2012 peaks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to 1,097.14 points, having risen 0.5 percent on Thursday to close near a 2012 intraday peak of 1,109.18 points reached on March 16.

The Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.6 percent to 2,421.55 points.

“I would advise caution over buying right now,” said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl.

