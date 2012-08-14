FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise early; GDP data, ZEW eyed
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

European shares rise early; GDP data, ZEW eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, reversing the previous session’s dip ahead of euro zone macroeconomic data that could fuel expectation of further stimulus measures from the region’s policymakers.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,099.97 points, after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Investors braced for Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment index, as well as euro zone gross domestic product (GDP), which is seen contracting by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months to June, with both figures due at 0900 GMT.

“The data is not expected to show a bright picture in Europe, but grim figures are probably needed to increase the pressure on politicians to act so in that sense it might not be bad news,” a Paris-based trader said.

Banking stocks featured among the top gainers, with Credit Agricole and Commerzbank both gaining 0.9 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
