FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European stocks dip ahead of Bernanke's speech
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

European stocks dip ahead of Bernanke's speech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - European stocks dipped early on Friday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row and with a key index hitting a four-week low, as expectations of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded ahead of a key speech from Chairman Ben Bernanke.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,075.87 points, after falling as low as 1,075.47, a level not seen since early August.

“The retreat of the last few days shows that expectations surrounding Jackson Hole have been lowered, and frankly not much should come out of it,” Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.

“The focus is turning back to Spanish and Italian bond yields, and portfolio hedges such as puts and volatility-related products are back in vogue.”

Heavyweight mining shares, recently hit by brewing worries over the pace of Chinese growth following a slew of disappointing macro data, regained a bit of ground on Friday, with Rio Tinto up 0.7 percent and Xstrata up 0.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.