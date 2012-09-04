FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

European shares edge lower at the open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Tuesday, with caution from investors ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later this week limiting traders’ appetite to buy riskier assets such as equities.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent to 1,089.74 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index declined by 0.1 percent to 2,461.50 points.

Credit rating agency Moody’s also changed its outlook on the “Aaa” rating of the European Union to “negative” and warned it could downgrade the EU, adding pressure on the ECB to take new steps to fight the euro zone debt crisis at its Thursday meeting.

Many analysts remain uncertain over the extent to which the ECB will announce details of a debt-buying scheme to fight the region’s sovereign debt crisis.

“The market has been rallying on low volumes, but there is still a risk of a sell-off if the ECB disappoints this week,” said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading and risk at Tavira Securities.

