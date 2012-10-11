FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain woes and weak earnings hit European shares
October 11, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Spain woes and weak earnings hit European shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - European shares fell for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, as persistent worries over Spain’s debt problems and the prospects of weak company earnings hit the region’s stock markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.1 percent to 1,089.17 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to 2,445.20 points.

Persistent worries over Europe’s sovereign debt crisis were highlighted by a Standard & Poor’s downgrade late on Wednesday to the ratings of Spain, which is under increasing pressure to request a sovereign bailout.

“It doesn’t bode well for Spain. We’re continuing to see weaker economic numbers and the euro zone issues are still there. The euro zone will dominate the month of October,” said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at London-based TJ Markets.

