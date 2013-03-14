FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali, K+S lead European shares higher
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Generali, K+S lead European shares higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Thursday, with a major index hitting a near five-year high, buoyed by gains for insurer Generali and potash and salt miner K+S after results.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,198.38 points, surpassing an intraday high of 1,197.73 points reached last Friday, a level not seen since September 2008.

Generali rallied 5.4 percent after the group posted forecast-beating operating results, while K+S rose 3.6 percent after it gave a positive outlook.

In addition to the corporate news, the broader market remained supported by recent positive U.S. data, which has proved a counterweight to the persistently sluggish euro zone economy.

“Everybody knows already that the euro zone is in a bad shape,” Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu Gestion, said. “So at this point we can’t exclude positive surprises, such a boost from the U.S. and emerging economies.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.