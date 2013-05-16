FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich's results drag European shares off 5-yr high
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Zurich's results drag European shares off 5-yr high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Weak earnings from the likes of Zurich Insurance Group helped drag European shares lower early on Thursday, although investors hunger for yield amid easy global monetary policy kept indexes at multi-year highs.

Zurich Insurance Group fell 1.2 percent after missing analyst expectations on Thursday with a 7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit.

Around 53 percent of European companies have so far missed earnings expectations for the most recent quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,243.63.

It set five-year highs in the previous session, when weak economic growth raised speculation that the European Central Bank would consider more measures to boost the sluggish economy.

“Markets have rallied hard recently and in a low interest rate environment and with quantitative easing measures in place, equities are still the place to be,” Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.