FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares steady near multi-year highs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

European shares steady near multi-year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - European shares steadied near multi-year highs on Wednesday, as caution ahead of testimony from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day tempered the equity rally.

However, traders said any equity pull-back would be relatively limited and short-lived and could provide more buying opportunities.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has risen to 5-year highs this month, slipped 0.1 percent to 1,252.59 points although the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index edged up 0.1 percent to 2,825.59 points.

World stock markets have rallied on injections of liquidity and interest rate cuts from major central banks, and U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke may provide further clues on the Fed’s policy at a speech later on Wednesday.

“We are due a slight rest (in European equities), but I wouldn’t want to be ‘short’ of this market. Any pullback presents a buying opportunity,” said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.