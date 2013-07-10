FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares higher, led by Burberrry
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

European shares higher, led by Burberrry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Consumer-focused stocks led European shares higher early on Wednesday after a bullish update from Burberry and analyst upgrades for the likes of Tesco, while weak trade data from China weighed on miners.

Burberry rallied 5.7 percent after the luxury goods brand maintained its full-year guidance as it posted an 18 percent rise in first quarter underlying retail revenue.

UK Retailers Tesco and Wm Morrison and Dutch firm Ahold rose as much as 1.7 percent after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded all three stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 2.44 points or 0.2 percent to 1191.39 points, by 0715 GMT.

“The market has a confidence at the moment thus sentiment is too postive to be upset by Italy’s downgrade and China’s trade data,” Basil Petrides, trader at Hartmann Capital, said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.