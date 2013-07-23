FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telcos, miners fuel early European share gains
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Telcos, miners fuel early European share gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - European shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday, hitting fresh seven-week highs, with Dutch telecoms group KPN jumping 12 percent after selling its German unit E-Plus.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,215.56 points, a level not seen since early June.

“The KPN news is good for telecoms overall, it fuels the M&A fever recently seen in the sector,” David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities, said.

“Earnings have also been relatively good so far, although the bulk of results still has to come. We’ll have a better idea of the big picture by the end of the week, with the focus mostly on the guidance.”

Miners also helped fuel the early gains, after media reports from China that said the government would use railway projects to help cut gluts in steel, cement and other construction materials, and that Beijing would not permit economic growth to sink below 7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.