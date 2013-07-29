FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise at open, buoyed by M&A deals
July 29, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

European shares rise at open, buoyed by M&A deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - European stocks rose early on Monday as a flurry of big mergers and acquisitions deals boosted sentiment and helped the market bounce back after a two-session dip.

Shares in Irish drugmaker Elan jumped 7.9 percent after U.S. peer Perrigo agreed to by the firm for $8.6 billion.

Publicis, whose shares were halted on Monday, unveiled over the weekend a plan to merge with rival Omnicom in a deal worth $35.1 billion.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,210.32 points.

“These big M&A deals are a big boost for the market, although the buzz is usually short-lived, so I remain relatively cautious at this point,” said Philippe de Vandiere, analyst at Altedia Investment Consulting, in Paris.

“The market has risen quite a lot already and even though we didn’t really have nasty surprises in earnings, there’s no big catalyst seen ahead, and we see investors turning more defensive.”

