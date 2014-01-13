FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks push European shares higher in early trading
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

Banks push European shares higher in early trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Monday to trade near a 5-1/2-year high, with financial stocks helping the market after global banking regulators eased a new bank rule on leverage to aid the global economy.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index rose 1.1 percent to the top of the sectoral gainers’ list after Sunday’s decision on the new rules, which are meant to rein in risky balance sheets from 2018.

At 0810 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,324.67 points after setting a new high since mid-2008 on Friday.

Analysts said that investors’ focus will shift to company earnings in the near term. A slew of major U.S. companies like JPMorgan, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs will announce results this week. European earnings will gather pace in the last week of the month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.