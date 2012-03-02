Stronger banks push European shares to 1-week high

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose to hit their highest level in more than a week on Friday, with the European Central Bank’s ultra-cheap funding this week helping the euro zone debt market and further reducing risk within the battered banking sector.

Financials were the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking index rising 0.5 percent and Commerzbank gaining 1.7 percent. The banking index, which was the worst performer in 2011 with a 32 percent decline, has gained 19 percent this year.

“The ECB’s action does appear to have made a significant difference and people are more relaxed now. The fact that Italian bond yields have been on a decline in recent days is certainly a helpful factor,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“People have been looking to add more cyclicals in their portfolios. I am cautiously positive on banks.”

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,088.94 points - the highest since Feb. 21.