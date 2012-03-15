FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares pause near multi-month peaks
March 15, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

European shares pause near multi-month peaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - European shares paused on Thursday after rallying to peaks not seen since the summer, with investors looking to fresh data from the United States and China on the strength of global growth, key to corporate profits as the domestic economy limps along.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 was steady at 1,097.94 points at 0803 GMT, after rising as high as 1,105.09 in the previous session.

“We could go slightly higher towards the weekend, there is some good momentum  and we could get an extra boost from U.S. data, if those numbers come out better than expected,” Peter Granry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank, said.

“But it is very difficult to see what would be the next big driver. We are in a consolidation phase and I see slightly more downside risk than upside risk at this point.”

