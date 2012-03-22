FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares weighed down by weak China data
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 6 years ago

European shares weighed down by weak China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight session on Thursday, heading for their longest down run in four months as weak economic data from China reignited concerns about the strength of global demand, hitting miners especially hard.

The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 0.3 percent to 1,088.96 points by 0801 GMT, extending its losses since the start of the week to 1.7 percent and on track for its longest continuous sell-off since equity markets turned higher in November 2011.

“There is a concern, which I share, that we have a rather uneven recovery with the euro zone periphery in particular rather weak and former growth engines like China also not seeing a pronounced recovery,” Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank, said.

“I would not say it’s a deep correction (in equities), it could be a top-building process over the next couple of weeks, the markets are overbought and looking for the next catalyst.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.