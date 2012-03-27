FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend rebound after Bernanke
March 27, 2012

European shares extend rebound after Bernanke

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, adding to the previous session’s rebound after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that easy monetary policy would remain in place for some time and support the fragile recovery.

“It is significantly more dovish tone from Bernanke, which will give a boost for stocks, the prospect of easy monetary policy will help the housing market in the United States,” said Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.

“It will also have a knock-on effect to corporate financing and improve the terms of real estate loans. We are staying positive on risk and have a bias in favour of U.S. equities over European.”

By 0808 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,092.81 points.

Royal Bank of Scotland was also among the top movers, up 4.2 percent, after people familiar with the matter said Britain could sell as much as a third of RBS to Abu Dhabi wealth funds.

