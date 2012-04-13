FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2012

European shares edge lower on China growth data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - European shares resumed their decline on Friday after gains in the previous two sessions as lower-than-expected Chinese growth data dampened market sentiment.

At 0713 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares were down 0.2 percent at 1,042.57 points. The index is on track for its fourth straight week of losses.

“Chinese growth figures are at the heart of investors thinking. The numbers have disappointed and reminded that the pace of global economic growth is still very uncertain,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“We remain economically data sensitive and that’s not going to change in the near term.”

Figures showed China’s economy grew slower than expected at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, with annual rate of expansion easing to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months.

