European shares retreat after S&P's Spain downgrade

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Friday after three straight days of gains as a move by Standard & Poor’s to cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches hurt sentiment, with cyclical shares such as financials featuring among the top decliners.

At 0709 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,037.99 points after rising to a one-week high in the previous session. The banking sector fell 1.9 percent, while European insurers were down 1.7 percent.

The sell-off came after S&P, citing expectations Spain’s finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought due to the recession and the country’s ailing banking sector, downgraded the country to BBB-plus from A and put a negative outlook on the credit.

The rating agency also said the situation could deteriorate further unless strong measures were taken at a European level.

“This downgrade shows that governments in Europe are still struggling to get their budget in balance. We are probably going to see more downgrades from other rating agencies,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

“You will continue to see this consolidation phase for some more time as the newsflow is likely to be predominantly negative. Investors should stay on the defensive side such as utilities in the current environment.”