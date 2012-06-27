FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defensives support European shares, EU summit eyed
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Defensives support European shares, EU summit eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as some investors closed out positions ahead of a key European summit, for which expectations low, leaving the door open for a possible positive surprise.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 989.77 points after ending flat in the previous day and falling in the past three straight sessions on caution ahead of the June 28-29 summit.

“If you are short and you have made some money, you do not want to run the risk of some positive outcome from the summit. That explains why sentiment is slightly positive today,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

“Although, clearly there is room for disappointment. If they come up with nothing, we are going to see a rocky summer.”

Healthcare stocks rose 0.6 percent, while ulitiles were up 0.5 percent.

