FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rally stalled by Chinese data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

European shares rally stalled by Chinese data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - European equities steadied around seven-week highs on Monday, as investors balanced the threat to global growth from weak Asian data against last week’s unexpected raft of new measures to battle the euro zone crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,022.68 points by 0704 GMT, after posting its biggest daily gain in seven months on Friday on the back of the euro zone measures.

“We probably have some squeeze potential for the market that could provide the move that we saw last week some legs, but there are some caveats,” said Gerhard Schwarz, equity strategist at Baader Bank.

“The data out of Asia certainly is still showing that, in particular in China, sentiment is deteriorating. For investors still there is the risk that the move (up) is not a lasting one and the economic headwinds might intensify over the next couple of months  It is an environment where only the flexible investors are able to make money, so a lot of long only investors will be sitting on the sidelines.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.