European shares pause after hitting 4-month highs
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

European shares pause after hitting 4-month highs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European shares weakened on Wednesday, retreating from more than four-month highs hit in the previous session, although expectations that central banks could provide further support to boost ailing economies were seen likely to stem any weakness.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,090.82 by 0702 GMT, having closed up 0.8 percent at 1,094.19 points on Tuesday, its highest closing level since March 19.

“Sentiment is still broadly cautious - people realise there are still a lot of hurdles to be overcome. But investors can’t ignore potential stimulus from central banks and what impact that’s had on stock markets in the past,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

On Tuesday, Boston Fed Bank President Eric Rosengren said the central bank should launch another bond-buying program of whatever size and duration is necessary to get the economy back on its feet, signaling support from some U.S. policymakers for aggressive steps to boost the flagging U.S. recovery.

