FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed stimulus sends European shares to 14-mth high
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Fed stimulus sends European shares to 14-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European stocks rallied to a 14-month high early on Friday, led by growth-oriented stocks like miners, after the launch of a new monetary stimulus programme from the U.S. Federal Reserve in its latest attempt to drive growth in the world’s largest economy.

After the European closing bell on Thursday, the Fed said it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market. It also pushed back expectations for when it would raise interest rates.

“The market is now stuffed with cash”, Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets said. “There’s going to be a switch that could last six months from food & beverage and other defensive shares into cyclicals and banks.”

Shares in basic resources companies, which depend on global economic activity and benefit from rising metal prices when inflation rises, led gainers as they added 2.5 percent.

By 0703 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.2 percent to 1,119.57 points, a kevel not seen since July 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.