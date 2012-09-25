FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady in early trading
September 25, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

European shares steady in early trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday, with investors expecting key indexes to stay within recent tight trading ranges as fears over an economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis offset central bank stimulus measures.

The pan-european FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1 percent to 1,116.79 points by 0708 GMT, recovering from a 0.3 percent fall on Monday. However, the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 2,553.38 points.

“There’s good underlying support for these markets, and any dips should be bought,” said Berkeley Futures Ltd associate director Richard Griffiths.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
