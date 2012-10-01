FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge higher, cyclicals up
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

European shares edge higher, cyclicals up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Monday, starting the new quarter with a bounce off three-week lows, as investors increased their exposure to cyclical sectors such as banks and miners.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,092.18 points, after falling 1.3 percent on Friday to close the week down 2.7 percent.

The scale of the recent falls, in the face of some weak economic data, should be seen as an opportunity to buy back in, said Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth.

“Investors should take advantage of any weakness to increase their exposure to the equity market longer term,” he said. “We still like cyclical stocks and will be focusing on sectors such as technology and energy.”

Miners rose 0.4 percent, while banks were up 0.6 percent. Tech shares, meanwhile, were up 0.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.