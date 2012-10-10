FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall for third consecutive session
October 10, 2012

European shares fall for third consecutive session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, losing ground for the third consecutive session, pegged back by concerns over the euro zone and the prospects of weak corporate earnings.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.2 percent to 1,093.70 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index retreated by 0.4 percent to 2,461.67 points.

Worries over the euro zone debt crisis - and the struggles of countries like Greece and Spain - were highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday, which called on European policymakers to act with urgency.

“The markets will be a little bit on the defensive, with concerns over Greece and Spain,” said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths.

Other analysts also cited worries that European companies may post weak results during the third quarter earnings season, with Danish luxury stereo and television maker Bang & Olufsen reporting losses on Wednesday.

