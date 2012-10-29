FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall on Spain and earnings worries
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 8:12 AM / in 5 years

European shares fall on Spain and earnings worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday as uncertainty over any rescue deal for Spain and worries over weak results from the region’s top companies pushed stock markets lower.

Volumes were expected to be subdued, with the U.S. stock and options markets shut due to Hurricane Sandy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to 1,092.55 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.7 percent to 2,479.50 points.

Madrid is under pressure from investors to seek a sovereign bailout, but European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Sunday that Spain had no immediate need of help from the ECB’s planned new bond-buying programme.

“The focus is still on Spain, and it’s been a fairly mixed bunch of results from European companies,” said Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths, who added that European equities would find it hard to make much progress this week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.