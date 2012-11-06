FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge higher, focus on U.S. election
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

European shares edge higher, focus on U.S. election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Stronger technology stocks helped European equities to edge higher on Tuesday, although uncertainty around the outcome of the U.S. presidential election is expected to cap moves throughout the session.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,110.22 points. It had fallen 0.6 percent in the previous session.

“The market is in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the U.S. election. We have seen a consolidation phase of couple of weeks and the downside seems limited. These are good levels to buy,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

“I would not be too hasty in buying cyclical stocks, but will keep a close eye on some technology and financial shares.”

European technology shares, up 0.9 percent, were the top sectoral gainers, with ARM Holdings rising 3.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.