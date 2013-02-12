FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 5 years ago

European shares flat, capped by weak corporate outlooks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - European shares were flat on Tuesday, with downbeat outlooks from firms such as Dutch navigation devices and digital map company TomTom hitting investor sentiment.

TomTom saw significant declines, off nearly 8 percent, after saying it expects a sharp drop in earnings in 2013, knocked in part by the weak state of the European car market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,154.32 by 0813 GMT, after a 0.7 percent drop on Monday, having slipped around 2 percent from a two-year closing high reached on Jan. 29.

Fund managers indicated that the recent equity retreat looked more like a pause than the start of a serious correction.

“Markets have run out of steam with the short base exhausted which leaves little room for a short squeeze rally. Having said that my feeling is that the dip will be bought as people need a place to put their money,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million assets.

