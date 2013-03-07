FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge back up to near multi-year highs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

European shares edge back up to near multi-year highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - European shares edged up in early trade on Thursday, leaving key indexes hovering around multi-year highs and with investors forecasting more market gains in the medium term.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had reached a 4-1/2 year intraday high of 1,193.35 points on Wednesday, rose 0.1 percent to 1,187.61 points by 0807 GMT.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.3 percent to 2,689.13 points, with French supermarket retailer Carrefour leading gainers after posting forecast-beating results.

Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said the broader upwards trend for European equity markets remained intact, given expectations of a gradual recovery in the global economy and plans by central banks to keep supporting markets.

“It feels as if nothing can take this market down. People have given up on being ‘short’ because the market is moving away from them,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.