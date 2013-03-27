FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares led higher by mining sector
March 27, 2013 / 8:19 AM / 5 years ago

European shares led higher by mining sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - European shares were led higher by mining stocks on Wednesday, building on the previous session’s gains as the market continued to draw strength from data that showed improvement in the U.S. economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,193.18 by 0808 GMT, having firmed 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average hit a fresh record close while the S&P 500 rose to just below its all-time closing high after data showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in January at the fastest pace in more than six years, while U.S. durable goods orders surged in February.

“The current situation with the macro environment remains strong... Notwithstanding any other macro risks that may become apparent due to fears of (euro zone debt) contagion... we see the uptrend in the market to continue,” Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

He said markets were susceptible to volatility on Wednesday, given the focus was still on Cyprus, with the country expected to complete capital control measures to prevent a run on the banks by depositors anxious about their savings following a controversial bailout package with international lenders.

