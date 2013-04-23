FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Richemont helps European shares inch higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Tuesday, helped by solid earnings by luxury goods group Richemont which eased worries over the pace of the global economic recovery after weak Chinese economic data.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent to 1,157.49 points by 0705 GMT, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.3 percent to 2,592.30 points.

Richemont gained 5 percent to add the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300 index after signalling that its annual profit had risen by nearly a third from a year ago.

Hendrik Klein, who heads Swiss high-frequency trading and asset management firm Da Vinci Invest AG, said it was worth adding to “long” positions to bet on further gains for European equities, despite a pull-back over the last month.

“I think that at these levels, you should look to slightly build some ‘long’ positions,” said Klein.

