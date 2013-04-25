FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge up; Vodafone helps buoy market
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 4 years

European shares edge up; Vodafone helps buoy market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday to chalk up their fifth straight session of gains, helped by M&A speculation and expectations of more central bank action to support the economy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.2 percent at 1,193.97 points, pushing the index back towards its 2013 high of 1,209.05 points hit in mid-March. The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index slipped 0.2 percent to 2,695.76 points.

Telecoms group Vodafone rose 1.4 percent, after two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Verizon had hired advisers to prepare a possible $100 billion cash-and-stock bid to take full control of Verizon Wireless.

Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities, added that expectations of an interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) were also supporting the region’s stock markets.

“Plainly, the ECB is a help,” he said.

“We’d be looking to buy pharmaceuticals and healthcare stocks, and selectively buy some telecoms,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.